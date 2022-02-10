Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Shutterstock updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shutterstock stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 22,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,460 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,967. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

