SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.52

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.95. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 59,015 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

In other news, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $38,149.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $48,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $121,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

