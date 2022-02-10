Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

