Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 242,507.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,685 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $167,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $488,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

