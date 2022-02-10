Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.