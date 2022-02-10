SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

