Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.