Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($91,277.89). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock worth $11,699,000.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.