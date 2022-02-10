SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SITM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.83.

SITM opened at $220.56 on Wednesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 334.18, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

