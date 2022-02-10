Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 1,331,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,942. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

