Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.