Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,559.50 ($21.09) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

