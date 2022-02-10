Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,703 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

