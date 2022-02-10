Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,703 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

