Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

SONX opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonendo stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

