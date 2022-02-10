Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

SON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

