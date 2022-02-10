Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

SON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

