Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,110 shares of company stock worth $4,989,318. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.