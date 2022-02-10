S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.79 on Monday, hitting $396.50. The stock had a trading volume of 156,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.93 and its 200 day moving average is $445.19. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40,967.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $219,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

