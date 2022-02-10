Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Reaches $20.20 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $1.86 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,699,925 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

