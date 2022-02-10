SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.52 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59.

