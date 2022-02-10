SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 139,712 shares.The stock last traded at $52.90 and had previously closed at $53.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,289 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.