SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 293,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.