SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.90

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 370098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after buying an additional 1,683,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,835,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

