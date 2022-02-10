SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Lowered to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.