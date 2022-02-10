srnArt Gallery Market Capitalization Achieves $222,274.54 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $222,274.54 and approximately $17,448.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

