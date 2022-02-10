SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.50.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

