SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

