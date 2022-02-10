St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Raised to Buy at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.97) to GBX 1,765 ($23.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,832.50.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

