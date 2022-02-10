Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:SWT opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

