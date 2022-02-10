Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE:SWK opened at $168.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

