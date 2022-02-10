Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.80.
NYSE:SWK opened at $168.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
