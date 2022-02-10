Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,922. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

