Stealth (XST) Trading Up 42.7% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.32 million and $3,436.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009158 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.