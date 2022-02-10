Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $368.06 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $368.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00127882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00201626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.11 or 0.07270275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,221 coins and its circulating supply is 24,891,771,227 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.