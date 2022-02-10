StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

STEP stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

