StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $6,895,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

