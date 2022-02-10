Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. cut its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $210,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,226. The firm has a market cap of $840.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.