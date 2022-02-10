Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.16 and last traded at $69.17. 6,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on STC. BTIG Research began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.