Stifel Nicolaus Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $64.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in onsemi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in onsemi by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

