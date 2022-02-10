Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

