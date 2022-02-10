StockNews.com Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

JKHY stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

