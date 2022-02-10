StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

