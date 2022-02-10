StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

