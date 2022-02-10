StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $362,500.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 262.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

