StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $362,500.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SNEX opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
