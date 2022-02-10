Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

