Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,108 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,822. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

