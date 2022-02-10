Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,153. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.