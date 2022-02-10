Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 133,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

