Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,777,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,358,000 after acquiring an additional 711,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 644,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,165,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.