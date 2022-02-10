Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,260,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,859. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

